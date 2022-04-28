FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.79

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.79 and last traded at $54.97, with a volume of 58049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15.

FUJIFILM ( OTCMKTS:FUJIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

