Furucombo (COMBO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $257,818.00

Furucombo (COMBO) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $257,818.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,653,705 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

