FY2024 Earnings Forecast for American Water Works Company, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for American Water Works in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.33 per share for the year.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $156.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

