GAP (NYSE:GPS) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.09.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

