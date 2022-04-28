General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.18.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

