General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 104,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in General Electric by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 498,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,097,000 after buying an additional 112,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in General Electric by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,305,000 after buying an additional 65,306 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,745,000 after buying an additional 52,760 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

Shares of GE stock opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.86. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.87 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

