General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. General Motors updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.500-$7.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.50-7.50 EPS.

NYSE GM traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 821,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,794,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.