General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.70. General Motors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.500-$7.500 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of GM traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,794,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

