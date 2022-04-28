Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU) Short Interest Down 81.4% in April

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAAU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,070,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,350,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,025,000.

NASDAQ:GGAAU opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

