Geoffrey Sam Buys 32,237 Shares of Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Stock

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Sam purchased 32,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$11,992.16 ($8,627.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Paragon Care alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 20th. Paragon Care’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Paragon Care Limited supplies durable medical equipment, medical devices, and consumable medical products to health and aged care markets in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers clinical solutions for anaesthetists, intensivists, cardiac, vascular, and pain management; designs, manufactures, and distributes reagent red blood cells, monoclonal blood grouping reagents, and ancillary products for immunohaematology laboratories; and eye care products, such as ophthalmology and optometry, neonatal vision screening, and procedural kits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.