GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $63.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.56.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $50.26 on Monday. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $169,817,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $20,027,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $6,902,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

