Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Holdings Raised by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Gladstone Capital worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 16,047 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49. Gladstone Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $408.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

