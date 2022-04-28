Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $334.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $336.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Cowen increased their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Globant by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOB opened at $210.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.46. Globant has a 12 month low of $202.58 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.85.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $379.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

