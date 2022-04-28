GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 5.3%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 136,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,044,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.81 target price on shares of GoviEx Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$193.53 million and a PE ratio of -16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other GoviEx Uranium news, Director I. Rodrigo A. Romo sold 80,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,500 shares in the company, valued at C$148,275.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile (CVE:GXU)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

