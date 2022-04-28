Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 131.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 593,120 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 2,086.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 469,792 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Graco by 757.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after acquiring an additional 401,730 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Graco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,351,000 after acquiring an additional 234,094 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.26. 21,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

