Graco (NYSE:GGG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of GGG traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.37. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Graco alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Graco by 376.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Graco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Graco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.