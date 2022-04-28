Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 18000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$9.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile (CVE:GGM)
See Also
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.