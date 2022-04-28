GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,113,000 after buying an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after buying an additional 105,397 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,279,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $332.36 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $319.29 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.30.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

