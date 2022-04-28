GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

