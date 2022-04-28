GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,813 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial cut their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.16. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

