GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 414 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 414 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $269.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.04.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.