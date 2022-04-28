GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 269 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 269 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 84 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $508.08 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $486.74 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $549.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.23.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Erste Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $760.71.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

