GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $150,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 228 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in HubSpot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.24.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $369.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.11 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.96 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.