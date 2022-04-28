GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $609,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $354.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.78. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.28.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

