GraniteShares Advisors LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after buying an additional 63,084 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,258.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,361.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,462.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,225.56 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.26 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

