GraniteShares Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,518 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

DELL stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

