GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,449 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 689,360 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,013 shares of company stock worth $3,580,349. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.54.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

