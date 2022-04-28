Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.01 billion.Graphic Packaging also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$2.250 EPS.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.91.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,199,000 after buying an additional 2,685,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 282,968 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 891,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 282,842 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 629,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

