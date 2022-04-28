Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.05 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Griffon had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GFF traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $18.89. 965,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,693. Griffon has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Griffon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

