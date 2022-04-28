Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $30.50

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $29.40. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 147 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Simec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

