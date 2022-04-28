Guggenheim Lowers Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eliem Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ELYM opened at $2.91 on Monday. Eliem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eliem Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,488,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,984,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eliem Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.