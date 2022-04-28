Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,228 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 120.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 690,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 113,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,520. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.3311 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

