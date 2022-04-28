Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 820,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,594,000 after buying an additional 79,023 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $10,294,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $322.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,493,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,600,219. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $315.00 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

