Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 89,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 487,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of HLX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.26. 30,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.