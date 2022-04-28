Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,417,082 shares of company stock valued at $193,907,255. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.15. 141,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,057,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.