Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 40.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,059,000 after acquiring an additional 347,375 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.03.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.63. 116,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,019,891. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

