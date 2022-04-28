Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 338,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,529. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.10 and a one year high of $87.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

