Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,337,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,893,000 after buying an additional 1,923,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.24. The company had a trading volume of 640,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,366. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.