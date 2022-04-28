Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $453,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,560,000 after purchasing an additional 241,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,738,000 after purchasing an additional 34,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,853 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.68. The company had a trading volume of 63,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $145.61 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

