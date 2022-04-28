Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,591,719. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $186.26 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

