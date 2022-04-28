Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after buying an additional 2,936,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,179,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 684,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,799,828. The company has a market capitalization of $208.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

