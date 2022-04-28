Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.74. The company had a trading volume of 178,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,266. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

