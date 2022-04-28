Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,079 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $59,417,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Best Buy by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.49. 35,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,795. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.70. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Best Buy Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.