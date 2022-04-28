Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,762,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,187,000 after acquiring an additional 140,673 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 512,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,960,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,984,000 after acquiring an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 434,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.61. 314,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,423,833. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

