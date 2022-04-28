GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 492 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $88.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $102.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

