GYL Financial Synergies LLC Makes New $414,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $225.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day moving average of $262.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.50 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

