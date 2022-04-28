GYL Financial Synergies LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $107.40 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average is $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

