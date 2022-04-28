GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after acquiring an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in 3M by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,349,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $145.71. 9,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.