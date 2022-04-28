GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 311 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

