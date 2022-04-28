H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Down 89.3% in April

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the March 31st total of 35,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HIGA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 107,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,143. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,554,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,017,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 152,295 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 13.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 59,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 502,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

